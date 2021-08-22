New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 19,393 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its stake in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 693,513 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 19,393 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Copart were worth $91,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Copart by 4.6% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Copart by 2.8% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 42,718 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,640,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in Copart during the first quarter valued at approximately $658,000. Fortis Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Copart during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,937,000. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in Copart by 1.2% during the first quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 472,883 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,360,000 after buying an additional 5,383 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Liaw sold 47,479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.28, for a total transaction of $6,422,959.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven D. Cohan sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.46, for a total transaction of $11,156,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 573,293 shares of company stock valued at $77,786,349 over the last ninety days. 12.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CPRT opened at $139.98 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $138.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.12 billion, a PE ratio of 39.77 and a beta of 1.04. Copart, Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.00 and a 1 year high of $149.07.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $733.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $623.52 million. Copart had a net margin of 34.26% and a return on equity of 28.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Copart from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.33.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

