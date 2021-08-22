New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 44,907 Shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its stake in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,279,054 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,907 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.91% of Henry Schein worth $94,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HSIC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Henry Schein by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,216,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,295,000 after purchasing an additional 41,030 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of Henry Schein by 17.1% in the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 24,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 3,555 shares during the last quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC bought a new position in shares of Henry Schein in the first quarter worth approximately $202,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Henry Schein by 2.2% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 26,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in Henry Schein by 60.0% during the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 369,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,553,000 after acquiring an additional 138,354 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Henry Schein has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.25.

NASDAQ:HSIC opened at $75.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.90. Henry Schein, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.31 and a fifty-two week high of $83.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $76.55.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 5.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Henry Schein announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Henry Schein

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC).

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.