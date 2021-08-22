Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) Shares Sold by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC reduced its stake in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) by 99.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 270,652 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NWL. Optimal Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Newell Brands by 243.9% during the 1st quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,991,000 after acquiring an additional 79,201 shares during the period. Man Group plc grew its position in shares of Newell Brands by 262.9% during the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 89,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,388,000 after acquiring an additional 64,614 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Newell Brands by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 724,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,408,000 after acquiring an additional 6,210 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newell Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Newell Brands by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 358,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,944 shares during the period. 77.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NWL opened at $24.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.33. Newell Brands Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.67 and a 1-year high of $30.10. The stock has a market cap of $10.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.93.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.11. Newell Brands had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 24.76%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.40%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NWL shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Newell Brands from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Newell Brands from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist raised their target price on Newell Brands from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Newell Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Newell Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Newell Brands has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.30.

Newell Brands Profile

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Appliances and Cookware; Commercial Solutions, Home Solutions; Learning and Development; and Outdoor and Recreation. The Appliances and Cookware segment designs, manufactures, sources, markets and distributes a diverse line of household products.

