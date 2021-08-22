Newscrypto Trading Up 27.3% Over Last Week (NWC)

Newscrypto (CURRENCY:NWC) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 22nd. In the last seven days, Newscrypto has traded 27.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Newscrypto has a market cap of $127.08 million and approximately $6.06 million worth of Newscrypto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Newscrypto coin can now be purchased for $0.84 or 0.00001720 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002044 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002474 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.28 or 0.00055689 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $64.00 or 0.00130642 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.17 or 0.00157521 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00003715 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $48,849.83 or 0.99716638 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $444.42 or 0.00907189 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,225.38 or 0.06583934 BTC.

Newscrypto Profile

Newscrypto’s launch date was October 9th, 2018. Newscrypto’s total supply is 270,461,080 coins and its circulating supply is 150,811,432 coins. The official website for Newscrypto is newscrypto.io . Newscrypto’s official Twitter account is @NwcPublic

According to CryptoCompare, “The heart of the newscrypto platform is the NWC token, a Stellar Lumen compliant token that underpins all transactions for the newscrypto network. It is used to bind continuously updated and verified technical, environmental and fundamental data from the blockchain to its corresponding product as information for Newscrypto users. To simplify, it carries out transfers of value within the ecosystem. As such, the token has both utility and value-transfer functions within the network of applications build on top of the platform. “

Newscrypto Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newscrypto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Newscrypto should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Newscrypto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

