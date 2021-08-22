Newton Price Down 9.9% This Week (NEW)

Newton (CURRENCY:NEW) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 22nd. One Newton coin can now be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Newton has traded down 9.9% against the U.S. dollar. Newton has a total market capitalization of $12.75 million and approximately $510,360.00 worth of Newton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Newton alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002027 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002497 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.00 or 0.00056716 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $64.82 or 0.00131297 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.26 or 0.00156482 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00003724 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,360.36 or 0.99975208 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $451.69 or 0.00914851 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,240.56 or 0.06563479 BTC.

About Newton

Newton was first traded on October 11th, 2018. Newton’s total supply is 98,823,661,261 coins and its circulating supply is 20,571,994,592 coins. Newton’s official website is www.newtonproject.org . Newton’s official Twitter account is @newton_project

According to CryptoCompare, “Newton is an infrastructure for the community economy, and its technical framework includes the application layer, the protocol layer, and the foundational technology layer. Newton provides complete governance, collaboration, incentives and other support for establishing a community economy. Newton’s human-machine nodes are self-driven and automatically motivated, thereby forming a business model in which everyone contributes and everyone benefits. “

Newton Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Newton should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Newton using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Newton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Newton and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.