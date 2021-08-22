NFTLootBox Trading Up 58% This Week (LOOT)

NFTLootBox (CURRENCY:LOOT) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 22nd. NFTLootBox has a market cap of $1.45 million and $219,959.00 worth of NFTLootBox was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NFTLootBox coin can now be bought for about $63.94 or 0.00126997 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, NFTLootBox has traded 58% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001988 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002495 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.50 or 0.00056598 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $66.10 or 0.00131275 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.01 or 0.00156916 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00003765 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,366.23 or 1.00029799 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $464.29 or 0.00922099 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,298.90 or 0.06551777 BTC.

NFTLootBox was first traded on November 7th, 2020. NFTLootBox’s total supply is 40,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,599 coins. NFTLootBox’s official website is nftlootbox.com . NFTLootBox’s official message board is nftlootbox.medium.com . NFTLootBox’s official Twitter account is @NFTLootBox . The Reddit community for NFTLootBox is https://reddit.com/r/NFTLootBox and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “NFTLootBox is a non-Fungible Token (NFT) Project allowing users to Stake the LOOT token to earn Coins. Coins can then be used to open NFT Loot Boxes. The Loot Boxes contain a variety of NFTs – some produced In-House and some from other popular NFT Projects and Artists. NFTLootBox.com is a fairer and more exciting way to distribute NFTs. Now Everyone Has A Chance To Get Rare and Valuable NFTs. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFTLootBox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFTLootBox should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NFTLootBox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

