NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Holdings Decreased by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP reduced its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 82.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,040 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 4,940 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in NIKE were worth $161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NKE. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the third quarter valued at about $338,000. IFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 31.0% during the first quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,470 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 2.7% during the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 165,666 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $22,016,000 after purchasing an additional 4,350 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 5.5% during the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 9,691 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 1.1% during the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 137,113 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $18,221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Chris L. Abston sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $2,790,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total value of $1,905,692.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 403,010 shares of company stock valued at $63,743,181. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NIKE stock opened at $167.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $265.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $107.75 and a 52-week high of $174.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $158.43.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $12.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.02 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 12.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 94.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.51) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is 30.90%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on NIKE from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on NIKE from $185.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on NIKE from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on NIKE from $168.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on NIKE from $150.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.06.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

