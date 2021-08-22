Nitin N. Kumbhani Sells 1,300 Shares of Fiera Capital Co. (TSE:FSZ) Stock

Fiera Capital Co. (TSE:FSZ) Director Nitin N. Kumbhani sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.50, for a total transaction of C$13,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,198,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$23,086,350.

FSZ stock traded up C$0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching C$10.46. 242,958 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 235,089. Fiera Capital Co. has a 12 month low of C$9.31 and a 12 month high of C$11.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$10.80. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.60.

FSZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. CIBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a C$11.25 price objective on shares of Fiera Capital in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Fiera Capital from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Fiera Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$12.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on Fiera Capital from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Fiera Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$12.04.

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

