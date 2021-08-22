Nitin N. Kumbhani Sells 1,300 Shares of Fiera Capital Co. (TSE:FSZ) Stock

Posted by on Aug 22nd, 2021

Fiera Capital Co. (TSE:FSZ) Director Nitin N. Kumbhani sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.50, for a total transaction of C$13,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,198,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$23,086,350.

FSZ stock traded up C$0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching C$10.46. 242,958 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 235,089. Fiera Capital Co. has a 12 month low of C$9.31 and a 12 month high of C$11.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$10.80. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.60.

FSZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. CIBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a C$11.25 price objective on shares of Fiera Capital in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Fiera Capital from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Fiera Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$12.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on Fiera Capital from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Fiera Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$12.04.

About Fiera Capital

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

Recommended Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Fiera Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiera Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.