Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $28.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Niu Technologies is a provider of smart urban mobility solutions. It designs, manufactures and sells smart e-scooters. The company’s product portfolio consists of N, M and U with multiple models and specifications for consumer, delivery and sharing markets. Niu Technologies is based in Beijing, China. “

Separately, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Niu Technologies in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a sell rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Niu Technologies currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $36.06.

Shares of NIU opened at $24.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.70. Niu Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $17.70 and a fifty-two week high of $53.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.34.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NIU. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Niu Technologies by 97.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 53,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after buying an additional 26,300 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Niu Technologies by 156.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 293,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,250,000 after purchasing an additional 179,502 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in Niu Technologies by 536.4% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Niu Technologies by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 458,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,797,000 after purchasing an additional 149,959 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Niu Technologies by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 458,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,797,000 after purchasing an additional 149,959 shares during the period. 22.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Niu Technologies Company Profile

Niu Technologies is a holding company, which engages in the provision of urban mobility solutions. It involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of electric bicycles and motorcycles. The company was founded by Wei Hua He, Yi Nan Li, Yi Lin Hu, Nelson Joseph, Cheng Dong Liu, and Yi Bong Zhang in September 2014 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

