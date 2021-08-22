Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX) Short Interest Update

Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,160,000 shares, an increase of 13.7% from the July 15th total of 1,900,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 272,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.9 days. Currently, 12.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

NKTX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nkarta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Nkarta from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Nkarta in a report on Sunday, May 9th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Nkarta in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of Nkarta in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.00.

In related news, insider Kanya Rajangam sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.28, for a total value of $372,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ralph Brandenberger sold 4,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $101,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,330. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 29,140 shares of company stock worth $906,530. 12.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in Nkarta by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,222,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,740,000 after buying an additional 8,077 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in Nkarta by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 580,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,388,000 after buying an additional 61,028 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its position in Nkarta by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 474,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,036,000 after buying an additional 78,958 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Nkarta by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 340,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,777,000 after buying an additional 98,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Nkarta by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 326,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,728,000 after buying an additional 59,947 shares during the last quarter. 78.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ NKTX opened at $32.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.40. Nkarta has a one year low of $22.46 and a one year high of $79.16.

Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.06). Sell-side analysts expect that Nkarta will post -2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Nkarta

Nkarta, Inc, a a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company's approach for cellular immunotherapy involves chimeric antigen receptors on the surface of a natural killer (NK) cell that enable the cell to recognize specific proteins or antigens that are present on the surface of tumor cells.

