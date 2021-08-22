Nomad Royalty (OTCMKTS:NSRXF) Price Target Raised to C$18.50

Nomad Royalty (OTCMKTS:NSRXF) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$16.50 to C$18.50 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on NSRXF. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Nomad Royalty in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Nomad Royalty from C$17.50 to C$17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Nomad Royalty has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.75.

Get Nomad Royalty alerts:

NSRXF opened at $6.09 on Friday. Nomad Royalty has a 52-week low of $5.56 and a 52-week high of $14.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.10.

Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. operates as a gold and silver royalty company that purchases rights to the gold or silver produced from a mine. It owns a portfolio of 10 royalty, stream, and gold loan assets. The company is based in Montreal, Canada.

Featured Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Nomad Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomad Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.