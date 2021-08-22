Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Raises Dividend to $0.51 Per Share

Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 11th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.51 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. This is a positive change from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39.

Nordson has increased its dividend by 35.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 12 years. Nordson has a dividend payout ratio of 27.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Nordson to earn $8.42 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.2%.

Shares of NDSN stock opened at $230.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.37 billion, a PE ratio of 43.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.96. Nordson has a 12 month low of $178.60 and a 12 month high of $230.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $222.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $590.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $546.77 million. Nordson had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 20.60%. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nordson will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NDSN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $233.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Nordson from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Nordson from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nordson in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Nordson from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $240.75.

In other Nordson news, EVP Gregory P. Merk sold 214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $48,150.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,417,650. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Gina A. Beredo sold 9,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.18, for a total transaction of $1,990,374.74. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,909,414.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,293 shares of company stock worth $4,240,375. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

