Northern Star Resources (OTCMKTS:NESRF) Shares Down 2%

Northern Star Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:NESRF)’s stock price fell 2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $6.57 and last traded at $6.60. 1,870 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 9,641 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.74.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Northern Star Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Northern Star Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Get Northern Star Resources alerts:

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.49.

Northern Star Resources Limited engages in the exploration, development, mining, processing, and sale of gold deposits in Australia. The company holds interests in the Pogo, Jundee, and Kalgoorlie operations, as well as Paulsens and Tanami projects. It operates in Western Australia, the Northern Territory, and Alaska.

Read More: Why do corrections happen?



Receive News & Ratings for Northern Star Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Star Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.