NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) by 14.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,736 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 8,363 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in NovaGold Resources were worth $427,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Exor Capital LLP boosted its stake in shares of NovaGold Resources by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 8,353,350 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $73,175,000 after buying an additional 1,889,543 shares during the last quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NovaGold Resources by 64.9% during the 1st quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 4,157,115 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $36,416,000 after buying an additional 1,636,064 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NovaGold Resources by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 11,474,097 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $100,513,000 after buying an additional 1,508,336 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of NovaGold Resources by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,107,795 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $18,422,000 after buying an additional 385,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of NovaGold Resources during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,807,000. 48.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Gregory A. Lang sold 95,392 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.75, for a total value of $930,072.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 186,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,822,197. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 29.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NovaGold Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN NG opened at $6.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.64 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 85.40 and a quick ratio of 85.40. NovaGold Resources Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.71 and a 1-year high of $12.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.10.

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The mining company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). On average, equities research analysts predict that NovaGold Resources Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. It primarily owns 50% interest in the Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of 71,420 acres located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

