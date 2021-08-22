NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) Short Interest Down 15.8% in July

NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,280,000 shares, a drop of 15.8% from the July 15th total of 14,590,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,960,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days. Currently, 5.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NYSE:NRG opened at $43.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. NRG Energy has a fifty-two week low of $28.22 and a fifty-two week high of $44.44.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $4.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by $1.71. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. NRG Energy had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 32.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 134.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NRG Energy will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is 54.17%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on NRG shares. Seaport Global Securities raised their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. TheStreet raised shares of NRG Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.33.

In related news, SVP David Callen sold 13,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total value of $533,064.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,622,799.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NRG. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,631,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $136,346,000 after acquiring an additional 31,170 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS acquired a new stake in shares of NRG Energy in the first quarter valued at about $407,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NRG Energy in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 6.4% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 94,737 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,574,000 after purchasing an additional 5,690 shares during the period. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 8.2% in the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 17,064 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares during the period. 87.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NRG Energy, Inc engages in the production, sale, and distribution of energy and energy services. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Retail, and Corporate. The Generation segment includes all power plant activities, domestic and international, as well as renewables. The Retail segment includes mass customers and business solutions, and other distributed and reliability products.

