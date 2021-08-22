Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV) Position Lessened by Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. decreased its stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,314 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 5,575 shares during the period. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund were worth $845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,162,113 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $35,226,000 after purchasing an additional 291,980 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,047,926 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $33,954,000 after purchasing an additional 546,563 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,570,000. Frisch Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $7,828,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 530,568 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $5,942,000 after acquiring an additional 43,928 shares in the last quarter. 13.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.62. 164,304 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 240,953. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.62. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $10.51 and a one year high of $11.97.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.028 per share. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th.

About Nuveen Municipal Value Fund

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-end diversified management investment fund. Its objective is current income exempt from federal income taxes and its secondary objective is the enhancement of portfolio value through selection of tax-exempt bonds and municipal market sectors. The company was founded on April 8, 1987 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

