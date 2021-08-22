Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $358.55 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) will announce sales of $358.55 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Oak Street Health’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $356.55 million and the highest estimate coming in at $363.10 million. Oak Street Health posted sales of $217.90 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 64.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Oak Street Health will report full year sales of $1.39 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.38 billion to $1.39 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.08 billion to $2.26 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Oak Street Health.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $353.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.09 million. Oak Street Health had a negative return on equity of 88.34% and a negative net margin of 27.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 64.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oak Street Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Oak Street Health from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Oak Street Health in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on Oak Street Health from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Oak Street Health in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.80.

OSH traded up $1.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $46.39. 905,367 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,461,503. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.17 billion and a PE ratio of -36.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a current ratio of 3.40. Oak Street Health has a 52 week low of $37.41 and a 52 week high of $66.31.

In other news, CEO Michael T. Pykosz sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.69, for a total transaction of $2,334,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael T. Pykosz sold 185,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.63, for a total value of $10,661,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,087,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $466,067,641.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,177,419 shares of company stock valued at $489,531,665 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OSH. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Oak Street Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oak Street Health by 255.1% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oak Street Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $98,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oak Street Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oak Street Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $127,000. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oak Street Health Company Profile

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

