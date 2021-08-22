Ontology Trading 0.3% Lower This Week (ONT)

Ontology (CURRENCY:ONT) traded up 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 22nd. Ontology has a market capitalization of $994.18 million and approximately $189.17 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ontology coin can now be purchased for $1.14 or 0.00002299 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Ontology has traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00005523 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.56 or 0.00057797 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.70 or 0.00096555 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002347 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $148.11 or 0.00299773 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.69 or 0.00011521 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002031 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.88 or 0.00048326 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000491 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000369 BTC.

About Ontology

Ontology (CRYPTO:ONT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 26th, 2018. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 875,249,524 coins. Ontology’s official Twitter account is @OntologyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ontology is /r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ontology’s official website is ont.io . Ontology’s official message board is medium.com/ontologynetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules. Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Ontology

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ontology should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ontology using one of the exchanges listed above.

