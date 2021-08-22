Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Acquires 4,029 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 127,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,029 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $20,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CB. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 272.7% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Chubb in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Chubb in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Chubb in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Chubb in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Chubb alerts:

CB opened at $186.21 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $168.16. The company has a market cap of $81.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.29, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.72. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $111.93 and a 1 year high of $186.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $9.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.35 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 20.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.56) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 12.49 EPS for the current year.

Chubb announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, July 19th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.78%.

In other news, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 3,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.92, for a total transaction of $660,358.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Theodore Shasta sold 290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.46, for a total value of $49,723.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,760,506. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,024 shares of company stock valued at $3,083,454 over the last 90 days. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Chubb in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $231.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Chubb from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Chubb from $184.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Chubb from $142.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Chubb presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.06.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

Featured Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.