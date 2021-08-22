Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Buys 4,688 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,850 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,688 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $36,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in Broadcom by 218.8% during the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 51 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Broadcom during the first quarter worth $27,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Broadcom by 124.0% during the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 56 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Broadcom during the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the first quarter valued at $31,000. 76.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $475.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.28, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.93. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $325.00 and a 52-week high of $495.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $476.27.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.43 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 19.11% and a return on equity of 41.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $3.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.05%.

In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.74, for a total transaction of $246,842.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AVGO shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $575.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $528.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $495.84.

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

