Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Purchases 970 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 35,345 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $21,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ALGN. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Align Technology by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,545 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,501,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in Align Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,163,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Align Technology by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its stake in Align Technology by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 818 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Align Technology by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 580 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on ALGN. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Align Technology from $735.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Align Technology from $715.00 to $732.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Stephens raised shares of Align Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $600.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $790.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $680.71.

In other Align Technology news, SVP Emory Wright sold 6,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $706.58, for a total value of $4,524,938.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Julie Ann Coletti sold 782 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $710.00, for a total transaction of $555,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 27,186 shares of company stock valued at $18,036,608 in the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:ALGN opened at $681.57 on Friday. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $289.52 and a 52 week high of $714.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $642.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.85 billion, a PE ratio of 77.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.69.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.91. Align Technology had a net margin of 20.10% and a return on equity of 21.42%. On average, analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 9.1 EPS for the current year.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

