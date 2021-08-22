Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 163,321 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 2,317 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $31,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LOW. Camden National Bank increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,291 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 4.1% during the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,404 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 4.0% during the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 230,901 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $43,913,000 after acquiring an additional 8,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vision Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,399 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,830,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LOW stock opened at $208.21 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $146.72 and a fifty-two week high of $215.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $193.24.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.24. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 394.11% and a net margin of 7.41%. The firm had revenue of $27.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 10.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 21st were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 20th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is presently 36.12%.

LOW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $222.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $239.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lowe’s Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $215.83.

In related news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 15,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total transaction of $2,906,190.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

