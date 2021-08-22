Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Acquires 304 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,839 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 0.8% of Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $47,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AMG National Trust Bank grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% in the second quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 3,827 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,594,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 360 Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 6.0% in the second quarter. 360 Financial Inc. now owns 141 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 25.8% in the second quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 760 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.0% in the second quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 881 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,208,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% in the second quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD now owns 5,663 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $14,193,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $2,768.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.85 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.15. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,406.55 and a 12-month high of $2,800.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2,644.48.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The business had revenue of $61.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.08 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $10.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GOOG has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Alphabet from $2,575.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Alphabet from $2,681.00 to $3,071.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays increased their price target on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James increased their price target on Alphabet from $2,750.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Alphabet from $2,510.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,087.17.

In other news, major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 356,152 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $36,327,504.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 25 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,422.00, for a total value of $60,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,123,808. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 465,752 shares of company stock valued at $323,857,048. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

