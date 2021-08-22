Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Acquires 4,835 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 0.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 582,943 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,835 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications comprises about 0.6% of Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $32,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the first quarter worth $389,000. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.4% in the first quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 4,878 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 12.9% in the first quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,104 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842 shares during the period. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.9% in the first quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 89,127 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $5,182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares during the period. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.4% in the first quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 6,539 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. 60.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 14,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total transaction of $782,118.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.90, for a total transaction of $88,479.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,885,210.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,741 shares of company stock valued at $1,044,733. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on VZ shares. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Verizon Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.31.

NYSE VZ opened at $55.52 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.83 and a 12-month high of $61.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $229.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.48.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $33.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.73 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.05% and a return on equity of 30.00%. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a dividend of $0.627 per share. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.22%.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

