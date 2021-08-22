Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Grows Stake in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 336,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,708 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned about 0.09% of The Carlyle Group worth $15,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CG. Samlyn Capital LLC grew its stake in The Carlyle Group by 153.8% during the 1st quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 2,939,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,051,000 after acquiring an additional 1,781,026 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in The Carlyle Group by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,664,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,083,000 after acquiring an additional 107,602 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in The Carlyle Group by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,473,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,150,000 after acquiring an additional 402,017 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in The Carlyle Group by 897.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,226,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,085,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in The Carlyle Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,814,000. 33.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other The Carlyle Group news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Management L.L.C sold 1,608,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.17, for a total transaction of $93,560,278.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David M. Rubenstein sold 1,900,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.80, for a total transaction of $90,820,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,149,644 shares in the company, valued at $1,680,152,983.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,133,101 shares of company stock worth $543,529,613 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on CG. CIBC upgraded shares of The Carlyle Group to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $51.50 to $54.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. boosted their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $49.50 to $51.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.45.

Shares of NASDAQ:CG opened at $46.94 on Friday. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.48 and a 52 week high of $51.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45. The stock has a market cap of $16.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.40.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.27. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 38.32% and a return on equity of 26.95%. As a group, research analysts expect that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.78%.

The Carlyle Group Profile

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in a multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates though the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

