Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 1,724 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 456,599 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,724 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $24,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.7% in the second quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 27,764 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.8% in the second quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,197 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Corundum Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.9% in the first quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 7,073 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Breiter Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.0% in the second quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,020 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 0.3% in the first quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 74,769 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,866,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 65.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

In other Cisco Systems news, COO Maria Martinez sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $2,750,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.99, for a total transaction of $186,319.49. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 105,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,717,541. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 76,864 shares of company stock valued at $4,186,457. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CSCO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DZ Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $56.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cisco Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.60.

CSCO stock opened at $58.22 on Friday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.28 and a 1 year high of $58.33. The company has a market capitalization of $245.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 31.24%. The company had revenue of $13.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. Cisco Systems’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 51.21%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

Featured Story: What defines an oversold asset?

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.