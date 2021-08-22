Optimum Investment Advisors Buys 259 Shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO)

Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO) by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 518 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $48,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Good Life Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.9% during the first quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 2,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.1% during the first quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 80.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.4% during the first quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VTWO opened at $87.05 on Friday. Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $57.35 and a 1 year high of $94.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.07.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.169 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%.

