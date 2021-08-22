Optimum Investment Advisors Invests $34,000 in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Albemarle in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Albemarle in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its holdings in Albemarle by 122.6% in the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 236 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Albemarle in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in Albemarle by 172.2% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 245 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Albemarle stock opened at $219.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $25.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $190.52. Albemarle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $79.06 and a fifty-two week high of $242.07.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $773.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $787.72 million. Albemarle had a net margin of 21.78% and a return on equity of 8.92%. Albemarle’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.86%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ALB. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $174.00 to $191.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Albemarle from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Albemarle from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Albemarle from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Albemarle from $121.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.20.

In other Albemarle news, insider Eric Norris sold 3,090 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.16, for a total transaction of $488,714.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,023,340.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO John Clarence Barichivich III sold 1,340 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.85, for a total transaction of $224,919.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,382.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,100 shares of company stock valued at $6,926,134 in the last ninety days. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

