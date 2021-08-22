Optimum Investment Advisors Purchases 230 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Optimum Investment Advisors grew its position in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 718.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 262 shares of the online travel company’s stock after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Expedia Group were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 160.7% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 438 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $265,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,522 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $5,160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,578 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 35,509 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $5,813,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 23,498 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $3,847,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Securities lowered their target price on Expedia Group from $240.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. boosted their price target on Expedia Group from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Expedia Group from $210.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Expedia Group from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on Expedia Group from $210.00 to $170.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.32.

In related news, Director Susan C. Athey sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.20, for a total value of $50,760.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $702,687.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total value of $8,331,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 382,112 shares in the company, valued at $63,671,322.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 115,600 shares of company stock worth $19,610,167 in the last 90 days. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Expedia Group stock opened at $137.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $20.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.95 and a beta of 1.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $159.36. Expedia Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.90 and a twelve month high of $187.93.

Expedia Group Profile

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

