Optimum Investment Advisors Raises Stake in Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT)

Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT) by 100.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Putnam Premier Income Trust were worth $56,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Putnam Premier Income Trust by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 14,675,913 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $71,472,000 after purchasing an additional 2,955,051 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Putnam Premier Income Trust by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,726,909 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,030,000 after purchasing an additional 107,558 shares in the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 718,675 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,349,000 after acquiring an additional 28,005 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 325,870 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 40,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Access Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 304,829 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 52,109 shares in the last quarter. 24.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PPT opened at $4.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.66. Putnam Premier Income Trust has a twelve month low of $4.35 and a twelve month high of $4.89.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a $0.026 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.78%.

Putnam Premier Income Trust Profile

Putnam Premier Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-grade and high-yield bonds with an average credit quality of BBB by S&P Corporation.

