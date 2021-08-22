Optimum Investment Advisors Takes $28,000 Position in Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD)

Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the second quarter valued at $81,000. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Sara Bay Financial bought a new stake in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the second quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the second quarter valued at $35,000. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mind Medicine (MindMed) alerts:

NASDAQ:MNMD opened at 2.59 on Friday. Mind Medicine has a 52-week low of 0.33 and a 52-week high of 5.77. The company has a market cap of $794.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is 3.26.

MNMD has been the topic of several research reports. Maxim Group initiated coverage on Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Mind Medicine (MindMed) from C$5.00 to C$4.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Company Profile

Mind Medicine (MindMed), Inc operates as a neuro-pharmaceutical company that discovers, develops and deploys psychedelic medicines to improve health, promote wellness and alleviate suffering. The firm develops a non-hallucinogenic version of the psychedelic ibogaine. The company was founded by Stephen L.

Further Reading: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Mind Medicine (MindMed) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mind Medicine (MindMed) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.