Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) Hits New 52-Week High at $22.85

Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $22.85 and last traded at $22.83, with a volume of 7564 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.03.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Option Care Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Option Care Health from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Option Care Health from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Option Care Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of Option Care Health from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.56.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.78 and a beta of 1.12.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $860.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $783.92 million. Option Care Health had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 4.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Timothy P. Sullivan sold 20,700,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total value of $419,175,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 47.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Option Care Health by 58.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,053,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,086,000 after buying an additional 5,933,454 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Option Care Health by 21.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,109,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807,802 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Option Care Health by 38.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,666,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,528,000 after buying an additional 2,408,728 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Option Care Health by 26.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,702,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,449,000 after buying an additional 1,617,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park West Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Option Care Health by 1.1% in the first quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 6,369,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,003,000 after buying an additional 67,730 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.47% of the company’s stock.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH)

Option Care Health, Inc engages in the provision of home and alternate site infusion services. The firm involves in the clinical management of infusion therapy, nursing support, and care coordination. It also offers anti-infective, nutrition support, heart failure, chronic inflammatory disorders, immunoglobulin, bleeding disorders, women’s health, neurological disorders, and specialized therapies.

