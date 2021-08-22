Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Acquired by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,059,462 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 60,097 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $82,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Oracle by 3.6% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 285,302 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $22,208,000 after purchasing an additional 9,994 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services grew its holdings in Oracle by 1.3% in the second quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 86,515 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $6,735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC grew its holdings in Oracle by 1.1% in the second quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 33,906 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,639,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its holdings in Oracle by 3.0% in the second quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 24,525 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Oracle in the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 41.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.21, for a total value of $11,731,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,731,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.88, for a total transaction of $3,075,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,303,105.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 385,000 shares of company stock valued at $30,231,050 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ORCL opened at $88.94 on Friday. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $54.73 and a twelve month high of $91.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.36. The company has a market cap of $248.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.80.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.23. Oracle had a net margin of 33.96% and a return on equity of 146.83%. The company had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ORCL. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.38.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

