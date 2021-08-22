ORBCOMM Inc. (NASDAQ:ORBC) Receives $11.50 Average PT from Brokerages

ORBCOMM Inc. (NASDAQ:ORBC) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.50.

ORBC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James downgraded shares of ORBCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Northland Securities restated a “market perform” rating and set a $11.50 target price on shares of ORBCOMM in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ORBCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th.

Get ORBCOMM alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ORBC. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in ORBCOMM during the 2nd quarter valued at about $955,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ORBCOMM in the 2nd quarter worth about $787,000. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of ORBCOMM by 927.5% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 211,704 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,380,000 after purchasing an additional 191,100 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ORBCOMM in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,090,000. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ORBCOMM in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,248,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORBC opened at $11.43 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.24. ORBCOMM has a one year low of $3.32 and a one year high of $11.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $910.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.33 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.05). ORBCOMM had a negative net margin of 15.10% and a negative return on equity of 8.21%. Analysts anticipate that ORBCOMM will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ORBCOMM

ORBCOMM, Inc engages in the provision of network connectivity, devices, device management, and web reporting applications. Its products are designed to track, monitor, control and enhance security for a variety of assets, such as heavy equipment; fixed asset monitoring; government and homeland security; and in industries for manufacturing, warehousing, and supply chain management.

Featured Story: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Receive News & Ratings for ORBCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ORBCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.