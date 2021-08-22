Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) Stock Price Up 6.3% After Insider Buying Activity

Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO)’s share price rose 6.3% during trading on Friday following insider buying activity. The stock traded as high as $14.86 and last traded at $14.84. Approximately 2,834 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,040,306 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.96.

Specifically, major shareholder Michael W. Katz acquired 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.55 per share, with a total value of $162,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary S. Gillheeney sold 139,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.74, for a total transaction of $2,060,106.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,302,830.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,501,218 shares of company stock valued at $73,031,108. Corporate insiders own 57.20% of the company’s stock.

ORGO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Organogenesis from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Organogenesis from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet downgraded Organogenesis from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Organogenesis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Organogenesis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.20.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.84 and a beta of 1.85.

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.09. Organogenesis had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 51.16%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Organogenesis Holdings Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ORGO. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Organogenesis by 206.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,021,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,691,000 after acquiring an additional 4,730,593 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Organogenesis by 1,007.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,244,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,547,000 after purchasing an additional 3,861,302 shares during the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new position in Organogenesis during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,581,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Organogenesis by 83.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,823,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,928,000 after buying an additional 1,281,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Organogenesis by 2,249.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,849,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,741,000 after buying an additional 1,770,888 shares during the last quarter. 19.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Organogenesis Company Profile (NASDAQ:ORGO)

Organogenesis Holdings, Inc is a regenerative medical company. It focuses on the development, manufacture and commercialization of product solutions for the advanced wound care, surgical and sports medicine markets. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Canton, MA.

