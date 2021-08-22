OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $26.85 Million

Brokerages expect that OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) will post $26.85 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for OrthoPediatrics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $26.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $27.34 million. OrthoPediatrics posted sales of $22.21 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that OrthoPediatrics will report full-year sales of $99.22 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $99.00 million to $99.57 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $120.99 million, with estimates ranging from $117.89 million to $126.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover OrthoPediatrics.

Get OrthoPediatrics alerts:

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.10. OrthoPediatrics had a negative net margin of 36.61% and a negative return on equity of 7.64%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KIDS. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on OrthoPediatrics from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OrthoPediatrics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Truist upped their price objective on OrthoPediatrics from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on OrthoPediatrics from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.14.

NASDAQ:KIDS traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $63.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,101. OrthoPediatrics has a fifty-two week low of $38.01 and a fifty-two week high of $72.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.29 and a beta of 0.68.

In other OrthoPediatrics news, Director Bernie B. Berry III sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total value of $133,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 2,400 shares of company stock worth $159,762 in the last quarter. Insiders own 30.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 49.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in OrthoPediatrics in the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new position in OrthoPediatrics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in OrthoPediatrics in the 1st quarter valued at about $139,000. 75.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OrthoPediatrics Company Profile

OrthoPediatrics Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the design, development, and marketing of anatomically appropriate implants and devices for children with orthopedic conditions. Its products includes PediLoc, PediPlates, Cannulated Screws, PediFlexTM nail, PediNailTM, PediLoc Tibia, ACL Reconstruction System, Locking Cannulated Blade, Locking Proximal Femur, RESPONSE Spine, Bandloc and Pediguard.

Recommended Story: Short Selling

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on OrthoPediatrics (KIDS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for OrthoPediatrics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OrthoPediatrics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.