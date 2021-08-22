Otonomy, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $70,000.00

Wall Street brokerages expect Otonomy, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC) to post $70,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Otonomy’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $80,000.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at $50,000.00. Otonomy reported sales of $50,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Otonomy will report full-year sales of $230,000.00 for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $130,000.00 to $320,000.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $350,000.00. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Otonomy.

Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.07 million. Otonomy had a negative net margin of 20,278.95% and a negative return on equity of 67.24%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on OTIC. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target on shares of Otonomy in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Otonomy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

NASDAQ:OTIC opened at $1.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $70.85 million, a PE ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 11.25, a current ratio of 11.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Otonomy has a 1 year low of $1.14 and a 1 year high of $6.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.90.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baker BROS. Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Otonomy in the 1st quarter worth about $18,411,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Otonomy by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,856,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,383,000 after acquiring an additional 925,551 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Otonomy by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,442,617 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,448,000 after buying an additional 224,658 shares during the period. Suvretta Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Otonomy by 230.8% in the 1st quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,060,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,254,000 after buying an additional 1,437,500 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Otonomy by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,209,517 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,084,000 after buying an additional 35,491 shares during the period. 55.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Otonomy

Otonomy, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for neurotology in the United States. The company offers OTIPRIO, a ciprofloxacin otic suspension for use during tympanostomy tube placement surgery in pediatric patients. It also develops OTIVIDEX, a sustained-exposure formulation of the steroid dexamethasone that has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease; OTO-313, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which has completed Phase I/II clinical trial to treat tinnitus; and OTO-413, a sustained-exposure formulation of brain-derived neurotrophic factor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the repair of cochlear synaptopathy and the treatment of speech-in-noise hearing difficulties.

