Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) Research Coverage Started at Cowen

Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on OM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Outset Medical from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Outset Medical from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $57.29.

Shares of OM opened at $40.54 on Wednesday. Outset Medical has a 1-year low of $36.03 and a 1-year high of $66.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion and a PE ratio of -7.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.15. The company has a current ratio of 12.64, a quick ratio of 8.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

In related news, General Counsel John L. Brottem sold 3,500 shares of Outset Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.87, for a total value of $167,545.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 18,172 shares in the company, valued at $869,893.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Nabeel Ahmed purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.13 per share, with a total value of $37,130.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 15,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $563,967.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 71,172 shares of company stock valued at $3,470,098. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Outset Medical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Outset Medical by 219.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 819 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Outset Medical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Outset Medical by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Outset Medical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $130,000. Institutional investors own 84.45% of the company’s stock.

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises of a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

