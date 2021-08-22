Over the Wire Holdings Limited (OTW) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 12th

Over the Wire Holdings Limited (ASX:OTW) declared a final dividend on Friday, August 20th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0225 per share on Wednesday, October 13th. This represents a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, September 12th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.57.

About Over the Wire

Over the Wire Holdings Limited provides data network and Internet, voice, cloud and managed, and data center co-location services in Australia and New Zealand. The company offers Internet connectivity services to enable Internet services, video conferencing, Software as a Service applications, and online collaboration for various businesses.

