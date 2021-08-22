Ozon (NASDAQ:OZON) Shares Down 3%

Ozon Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:OZON)’s stock price dropped 3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $48.34 and last traded at $48.51. Approximately 8,546 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,027,236 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.03.

OZON has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ozon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Ozon from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, HSBC boosted their price objective on Ozon from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.40.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 2.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.99 billion and a P/E ratio of -26.21.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OZON. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ozon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $414,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Ozon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,754,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ozon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,129,000. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ozon during the 1st quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Ozon by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,248,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. 16.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ozon Company Profile (NASDAQ:OZON)

Ozon Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an internet retailer of multi-category consumer products to the general public primarily in the Russian Federation. The company offers products in various categories that include electronics, home and dÃ©cor products, children's goods, fast moving consumer goods, fresh food, and car parts.

