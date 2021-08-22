Palladium Partners LLC Decreases Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Palladium Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,235 shares during the period. Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $6,947,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 7,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 5,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.5% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 6,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VIG traded up $1.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $162.05. 964,977 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,368,713. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $157.56. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $124.14 and a 12 month high of $163.16.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

