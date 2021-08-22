Palladium Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Palladium Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 153,312 shares of the company’s stock after selling 417 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and comprises approximately 1.7% of Palladium Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $35,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sage Rhino Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.1% during the second quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 2,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 64.6% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 75.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Eli Lilly and stock opened at $270.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $129.21 and a 1 year high of $275.87. The firm has a market cap of $259.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $242.43.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.02). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 119.12% and a net margin of 22.71%. The company had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.88%.

Eli Lilly and declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, May 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

LLY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $252.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Argus lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $244.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $225.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $247.47.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 240,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.63, for a total value of $56,071,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 109,632,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,613,506,157.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 1,291,461 shares of company stock valued at $315,289,229 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

