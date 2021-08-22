Palladium Partners LLC Has $8.93 Million Stock Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Palladium Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 160,950 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,448 shares during the quarter. Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $8,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Truist Financial by 0.7% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 462,034 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,643,000 after acquiring an additional 3,038 shares during the period. Reliant Investment Management LLC increased its position in Truist Financial by 0.3% during the second quarter. Reliant Investment Management LLC now owns 77,950 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,326,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. increased its position in Truist Financial by 24.7% during the second quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 4,311 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC increased its position in Truist Financial by 34.5% during the second quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 85,982 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,772,000 after acquiring an additional 22,032 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Truist Financial by 0.3% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 2,851,201 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $158,242,000 after acquiring an additional 8,698 shares during the period. 66.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Truist Financial news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,500 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total value of $79,665.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TFC traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $55.58. The company had a trading volume of 3,354,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,595,688. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. Truist Financial Co. has a one year low of $34.86 and a one year high of $62.69. The firm has a market cap of $74.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.39.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.38. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 23.46%. The company had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. Truist Financial’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This is a boost from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is currently 50.53%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TFC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Monday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Truist Financial from $60.50 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Compass Point raised their price target on Truist Financial from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.36.

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

