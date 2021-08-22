Palladium Partners LLC Reduces Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Palladium Partners LLC lessened its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 78,239 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 345 shares during the period. Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $16,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Peterson Wealth Management acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the second quarter valued at $984,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 1.1% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 150,599 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654 shares in the last quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the second quarter valued at $225,000. DeDora Capital Inc. boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 2.9% in the second quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 3,288 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 38.3% in the second quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 2,316 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.57% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

United Parcel Service stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $193.24. The company had a trading volume of 2,222,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,470,302. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.63 and a 1 year high of $219.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $168.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $202.58.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.25. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 155.54%. The company had revenue of $23.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, August 5th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the transportation company to purchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.57%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on UPS. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Argus increased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $203.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $223.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $217.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.75.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

Featured Story: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.