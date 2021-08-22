Palladium Partners LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Palladium Partners LLC decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 2.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 141,587 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,526 shares during the period. Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $8,931,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of XOM. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 102.9% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 243.6% in the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the second quarter worth about $57,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 22.5% in the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth about $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on XOM. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $76.00 target price on Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.35.

Shares of XOM stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $52.74. 16,918,278 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,973,877. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $31.11 and a 52 week high of $64.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $223.28 billion, a PE ratio of -16.96, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.46.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 3.98% and a negative net margin of 6.07%. The firm had revenue of $67.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.70) EPS. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was up 107.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,054.55%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

