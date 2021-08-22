Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Acquires 170 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,536 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in The Progressive were worth $3,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in The Progressive by 49,353.3% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,322,488 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $795,714,000 after purchasing an additional 8,305,659 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in The Progressive by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,573,372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,357,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384,005 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited raised its holdings in The Progressive by 278.4% during the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 1,859,427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $177,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368,046 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in The Progressive during the 1st quarter worth about $123,175,000. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC raised its holdings in The Progressive by 10,826.9% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 994,344 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,400,000 after purchasing an additional 985,244 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PGR traded up $1.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $97.57. 3,638,810 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,906,283. The Progressive Co. has a twelve month low of $84.89 and a twelve month high of $107.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.09 billion, a PE ratio of 10.50, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.46.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.36). The Progressive had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 23.52%. Analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 6th. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.35%.

In related news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.86, for a total transaction of $1,114,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 296,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,553,512.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.78, for a total transaction of $4,130,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 365,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,519,432.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 78,126 shares of company stock valued at $7,200,517. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PGR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on The Progressive from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of The Progressive in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. lowered their price target on The Progressive from $97.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Barclays lowered their price target on The Progressive from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut The Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.53.

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

