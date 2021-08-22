Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Cuts Position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lessened its holdings in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 201 shares during the period. American Tower comprises about 1.0% of Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in American Tower were worth $13,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in American Tower during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in American Tower during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

In other news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 1,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.80, for a total transaction of $384,476.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,402,060. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.11, for a total value of $28,311.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,779 shares of company stock worth $2,685,633. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AMT traded up $1.68 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $290.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,712,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,904,795. American Tower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $197.50 and a fifty-two week high of $291.82. The stock has a market cap of $132.36 billion, a PE ratio of 58.63, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $277.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.62). American Tower had a net margin of 25.84% and a return on equity of 44.60%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th were given a $1.27 dividend. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 60.19%.

Several research firms have commented on AMT. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on American Tower from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on American Tower from $314.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Argus boosted their target price on American Tower from $288.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on American Tower from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on American Tower from $285.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $294.00.

American Tower Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

See Also: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.