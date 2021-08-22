Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Increases Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 71,103 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $4,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 8.6% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 4.0% in the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 4,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 24.2% in the first quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 5.2% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 3,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 0.4% in the first quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,843,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.64% of the company’s stock.

In other Mondelez International news, Director Peter W. May sold 161,316 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total value of $10,033,855.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Mondelez International stock traded down $0.19 on Friday, reaching $63.49. 4,215,673 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,187,384. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.02, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.67. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.51 and a 1-year high of $65.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 15.49%. The company had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 48.65%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Mondelez International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.08.

Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

