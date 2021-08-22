Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Purchases 1,265 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,644 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,265 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $5,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MBB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 8.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,530,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,900,650,000 after buying an additional 1,392,712 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,668,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,560,000 after acquiring an additional 257,460 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,222,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,267,000 after purchasing an additional 230,547 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 2,006.9% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,501,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,633,000 after purchasing an additional 3,335,312 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in iShares MBS ETF by 29.0% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,058,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,657,000 after acquiring an additional 688,260 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ MBB traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $108.41. 637,703 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,668,455. iShares MBS ETF has a 1 year low of $107.91 and a 1 year high of $110.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.38.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd.

About iShares MBS ETF

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

