Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Purchases 1,862 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 44,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,862 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $5,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Camden National Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 42,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,908,000 after acquiring an additional 5,308 shares during the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the first quarter worth $219,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the first quarter worth $43,000. Intersect Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 2,993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $218,000.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock traded up $1.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $108.64. 2,793,884 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,300,473. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $110.57. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1 year low of $66.74 and a 1 year high of $116.74.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

